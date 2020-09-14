Cameroon: HIV-AIDS free-holiday targets over 700,000 youth

This year’s edition of the HIV/AIDS-free holidays among youth has been launched, with a target to reach at least 700,000 young Cameroonians.

Launched on September 9, this year’s edition is placed under the theme “HIV or COVID-19, you can protect yourself and stay alive”.

The initiative championed by the First Lady, Chantal Biya’s NGO, African Synergies seeks to curb the prevalence of HIV/AIDS among young Cameroonians during holidays. The 2020 edition which is already on the move seeks to create awareness, and reduce the spread of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, HIV/AIDS among at least 700,000 young Cameroonians.

During the official launching ceremony of “Holidays Without AIDS 2020”, 600 peer educators were mobilized by the Ministries of Public Health and Youth and that of Youth Civic Education, who co-chaired the event. Aged 14 to 24, these young people are the main victims of the pandemic but also major players in the fight against AIDS.

Launching the campaign, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda urged youth to adopt responsible behaviours as they go about their activities especially with the presence of the COVID-19 which presents an additional threat0

Speaking on behalf of the young peer educators, Balle Epole Virginia thanked the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, Founding President of African Synergies and UNAIDS Special Ambassador, as well as the Government for their commitment to protect and preserve the youthful population.

She urged youth to adopt responsible attitudes because Cameroon needs responsible, patriotic and healthy youth.