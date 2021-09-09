Over 25 youths have been drilled on effective servant leadership in order to create an impact in their various communities.

They were drilled during the 2021 edition of the Leadership Bootcamp organised by Hope for the Needy Association (HOFNA) Cameroon – a Bamenda head quartered not-for-profit organisation. During the bootcamp in Bamenda recently organised with support from the social entrepreneur and philanthropist Hon. Ngala Gerald.

During the bootcamp, the teenagers, both girls and boys received training on several key issues intended to nurture a new generation of effective and confident servant leaders.

“This year’s edition of our Leadership Bootcamp at HOFNA is special: bringing together 25 teenage boys and girls to address issues around servant leadership, gender-based violence especially school related, personal and menstrual hygiene, setting and achieving goals and building healthy friendships, the responsible use of social media among others. Christelle Bay Nfor HOFNA Executive Director said.

In a presentation on Servant leadership, Vumomsi N, a 2016 Mandela Washington Fellow and Social entrepreneur leading the VUVU brand told the youths to be selfless, be good listeners, work together in order to be examplary servant leaders.

With this, the participants pledged to be servant leaders wherever they find themselves be it home, school or community.

Organised since 2016 for girls only, HOFNA Cameroon decided this year to include boys.

“For the past years, it’s always been a Girls Leadership Bootcamp but our new model is about bringing boys and girls together as a way to promote respect for the human person, bridge gender gaps and support boys and girls in not only setting and achieving goals but on the essentials of servant leadership and building healthy friendships. These are things not normally taught in a school setting” Christelle added.

Speaking in separate instances during the bootcamp the representatives of the regional delegates of Social Affairs and Arts and Culture all expressed gratitude to HOFNA for such an outstanding initiative which is essential in the upbringing of the youth in communities where vices are almost over shadowing virtue. According to them, if the means permitted, this initiative could reach out to as many youths as possible especially as our part of the country suffer from a violent conflict, let the young people understand why the society need servant leaders and not otherwise.

O his part, Dr. Wirngo, HOFNA’s BOD member engaged the children on Building Healthy friendships, HOFNA programs manager Munteh Florence drilled the bootcampers on Human Rights in general and School Related GBV alongside other expert presentations intended to build better leaders either health wise or responsible use of social media.

Talking to HOFNA, Ngala Gerald mentioned the need for such programs that do not only inspire teenage but nurtures hope and support them through the challenges brought about by some aspects of modernism as Social Media. He reiterated the need to support teenagers in building healthy friendships, leading through service and setting and achieving goals. In his words, such programs need to reach as many children as possible.

Thanks to the support of the successful philanthropist and entrepreneur Hon. Ngala Gerald, the program offered an opportunity for the children to build skills in areas not normally offered in school meillieus including paying a visit to the CRTV where they had the opportunity, for the first time in their lives, to share the knowledge and experience with their peers over the radio.

Coming on the eve of school resumption, HOFNA and Ngala Gerald donated school material to facilitate the return to school.