Cameroon: Hon. Mbah Ndam to be laid to rest on June 27

The deceased SDF Member of Parliament for Momo, Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam will be laid to rest on the weekend of June 27, the party has said.

According to a release signed by the Secretary General of the party Jean Tsomelou, the funeral ceremony and burial of the former MP will take place between the 26-27.

The SDF scrib did not however reveal the detail program of the funeral as he called on party members and sympathisers to remain mobilised.

The program was revealed just 24 hours after the party laid to rest another bigwig, Barrister Sama Francis who died on Monday in Yaounde.

He was buried in a typical COVID-19 style at the Yaounde resident of the SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi.