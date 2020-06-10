› Personalities

Happening now

Cameroon: Hon. Mbah Ndam to be laid to rest on June 27

Published on 10.06.2020 at 01h34 by JournalduCameroun

Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam (c) copyright

The deceased SDF Member of Parliament for Momo, Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam will be laid to rest on the weekend of June 27, the party has said.

According to a release signed by the Secretary General of the party Jean Tsomelou, the funeral ceremony and burial of the former MP will take place between the 26-27.

The SDF scrib did not however reveal the detail program of the funeral as he called on party members and sympathisers to remain mobilised.

The program was revealed just 24 hours after the party laid to rest another bigwig, Barrister Sama Francis who died on Monday in Yaounde.

He was buried in a typical COVID-19 style at the Yaounde resident of the SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top