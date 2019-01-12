Cameroon: Hon. Wirba launches book on Anglophone crisis in UK

Runaway Member of Parliameent of the Social Democratic Front Honourable Joseph Wirba on Saturday January 12 launched a book in the United Kingdom where he has been on exile.

The book titled “Wirbaforce” recounts his experiences with the Anglophone problem since the crisis broke out in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon late 2016.

The launch was attended by Anglophones in the United Kingdom and around Europe as they used the opportunity to honour all those who have lost their lives as a result of the crisis in thee two regions.

Honourable Wirba paid tribute to all those killed in the crisis as he lamented the war that has taken away several lives. Joseph Wirba said his book has documented nothing but the truth and history will be the final judge.

The former Member of Parliament has taken residence in the United Kingdom since the end of last year seeking for protection after running away from Cameroon.

First MP to have addressed the Anglophone problem in Cameroon when the crisis first broke out in the North West and South West regions, Hon. Joseph Wirba fled the country into neighbouring Nigeria in early 2017 for safety.

He later returned to Cameroon the same year where he resurfaced in parliament but has since left Cameroon where he says he no longer feel secured.