Cameroon honours five soldiers killed in amba ambush in Bali on July 18

The five soldiers who died in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters last July 18 in Bali, restive North West region of Cameroon have been given military honours in an official funeral ceremony this Friday August 6 in Yaounde.

The ceremony to pay homage to yet this other set of soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the national integrity of the country in the crisis-hit North West region was chaired by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele at the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde.

Major Bikoi, Major Mamdi), Major Meng, Major Oba and Temgoua died last July 18 after their van hit an Improvised Explosive Device around T-Junction, a neighbourhood in Bali Nyonga subdivision, Mezam Division of the North West.

On August 3, the families of the fallen soldiers were received at the General Delegation for National Security in Yaounde by Martin Mbarga Nguele who extended the condolences of the Head of State.

The bodies of the five soldiers aged between 27 to 31 have been handed over to their families for burial in their different native lands over the weekend.

