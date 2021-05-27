Cameroon: Hope Sona Ebai is new CDC Board Chair

Appointed few days ago as a member of the executive board of the Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC by Presidential decree, international expert in cocoa industry, Hope Sona Ebai has been designated Board Chair of the company.

He was named Thursday May 27 during an extraordinary board meeting of the State owned Agribusiness Company which took place in Yaounde under the chair of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe.

Hope Sona Ebai replaces at this post Justice Benjamen Itoe, one time Minister of Justice in Cameroon.

On May 19, 2021, he joined the executive board of the company as a “personality designated by the President of the Republic.”

He has a rich professional career in the agro-industrial world mostly gained in the cocoa sector.

The new CDC Board Chair has close to 30 years of cumulated experience in the national, African, and even global cocoa economy.

For 11 years, he served as General Secretary of the association of Cocoa Producing Countries (COPAL) that accounts for 75% of the global cocoa production.

As the secretary-general of this association, he coordinated the organization of the summits of African cocoa producers’ Heads of State in Abuja (Nigeria) in 2006 and Accra (Ghana) in 2007. He is also believed to have convened four international conferences on researches in the cocoa industry.

After COPAL, Hope Sona Ebai landed at the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), an organization financed by important partners like American billionaire Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

As a member of that organization whose membership includes the 100 largest companies in the global cocoa industry, the agricultural economics graduate (from Ohio State University) steered the African Cocoa Initiative (ACI).

The international expert now has the huge challenge to revive the CDC, hard hit by the ongoing armed conflict rocking the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.