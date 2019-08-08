Cameroon: Hospital withhold body of late journalist for owed bills

Published on 08.08.2019 at 12h51 by journalduCameroun

The corpse of late journalist Francis Ekang has been withheld at the Laquintini Hospital in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon due the family’s inability to pay the required bills, sources have said.

Reports say Francis Ekang died yesterday Wednesday August 7 while he was under oxygen and couldn’t treat himself because of limited resources.

Reports further says his body has been withheld at the hospital where in medical staff won’t let the family take away the corpse despite their plea until they settle the demanded bill.

Francis Ekang was an online journalist and member of the National Syndicate of Cameroonian Journalist dubbed SNJC, Littoral branch.

His death comes a day after Equinox’s correspondent, Obuh Ivo ceased to write.