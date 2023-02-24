Cameroon Hosts Central Africa Digital Fair 

The Yaounde Convention Centre brought together on 22 to 24 February 2023 ICT experts to discuss opportunities offered by the digital revolution.

The Central African Digital Fair was held under the theme “Contribution of the digital economy to the emergence of Cameroon and the Central African sub-region”.

Discussions headed by Professor Boyomo Assala turned around themes such as the development of digital development, its industries, the development of financial services, mobile services and public-private partnership investment opportunities were among the different themes that have furnished the show. An opportunity for digital experts, business leaders and other institutions to operate in the field and other institutions to exchange and propose solutions.

They all agree on the urgent need to capitalise on the vast opportunities offered by digital technology. This must be done by improving the provision of services to citizens, in particular through the regulation of electronic communication services.

For the experts, the public and private sectors must work to set up and manage the digital infrastructures that will support and accompany the new information and communication technologies.

They took the opportunity to stress that digital technology has the advantage of being an asset for sub-regional integration.