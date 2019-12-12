The Speaker of the National Assembly Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has slammed the ‘Brigarde Anti Sardinard’ for what he terms unpatriotics behaviour.

While closing the November session of parliament on Thursday, the House Speaker took a swipe at the group calling on them to contribute to nation building.

A group of Cameroonians in the diaspora who have termed themselves ‘Brigarde Anti Sardinard’ have given tough times to the Head of State each time he is abroad, staging regular protests

Their actions have split public opinion with the Cavaye Yeguie Djibril the latest to voice his concerns on their actions.

“As a Cameroonian, it is in Cameroon that you voice your opinion on issues of the country rather than protesting in foreign countries,”Cavaye Yeguie Djibil said.

He called on them to come back home and help in nation building rather than continue to organise protests in foreign countries.