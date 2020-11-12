Life › Life

Cameroon: House Speaker condemns recent attacks on schools in Anglophone regions

Published on 12.11.2020 at 14h06 by journal du Cameroun

House Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril (c) copyright

The House Speaker Rt Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has condemned in strong terms recent attacks perpetrated by unidentified gunmen on schools in the South West and North West regions of Cameroon.

Speaking at the opening plenary sitting of the November Parliamentary session this Thursday in Yaounde, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril described as barbaric and inhuman the brutal killing of seven kids in a school in Kumba on October 24.

According to the parliamentarian, no cause in the world should justify such barbaric acts.

He added that during this November session, the law makers will discuss the question of insecurity in schools in the Anglophone regions.

During this November plenary sittings which opened this Thursday, Members of parliament will focus on examining and adopting the 2021 State finance budget.

 

