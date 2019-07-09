Cameroon: House speaker demands transparency in administration of humanitarian aid

The President of Cameroon’s National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has urged officials of the Emergency humanitarian assistance plan meant for victims of the Anglophone crisis to be transparent in the management of the aid.

House speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was speaking today in Yaounde at the closing ceremony of the second ordinary session of parliament for the 2019 legislative year.

He encouraged those in charge of the effective coordination of the aid to ensure the transparency, accountability and traceability of all the operations done by their collaborators on the field.

The Humanitarian assistance plan that amount to over 12Billion CFA frs was launched last year by the government of Cameroon to support the victims of the escalating Anglophone crisis.