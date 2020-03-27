Cameroon: House Speaker submits to Coronavirus temperature test

The President of the National Assembly, Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril yesterday submitted himself to a COVID-19 temperature test before a plenary session in Parliament which allegedly revealed he is not a possible Coronavirus case.

According to a report aired on CRTV’s evening news in the French Language Thursday March 26, the test revealed Cavaye Yeguie’s temperature was at 36.3, a level which implies that he has no fever, one of the symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

This could imply that Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril is not a Coronavirus career as it is rumoured since he returned from France for his re-election at the Head of the Lower House of Parliament.

Some two weeks ago when House Speaker Cavaye arrived Cameroon, the country had already confirmed Coronavirus cases and the Government had urged all those who arrived in Cameroon after March 7 to self-quarantine for fourteen days before involving themselves in any activity.

Given that Hon. Cavaye was in that category of persons, many urged him to comply with the instructions which he did not.

Two days after his arrival, he went to the National Assembly, a move that set many tongues wagging.

Some people went further to attest he had tested positive for COVID-19 and consequently may have infected some Members of Parliament who came in contact with him.

Yesterday’s temperature test could have been a way to show off that House Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has not contracted the deadly virus.