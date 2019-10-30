Cameroon: Housemaid brutally assassinated by armed bandits in Yaounde

A housemaid offering her services in a home at the Hyppodrome neighbourhood in Yaounde was reportedly assassinated by unidentified individuals who broke into the house Tuesday October 29, 2019.

According to eye witness accounts, the dramatic incident occurred at about 11am. The armed bandits are reported to have knocked at the door which was opened by the housemaid, identified as Francine Vindi, mother of three.

Reports say the men of the underworld angrily molested the unfortunate house help after discovering the house owner was not at home, brutally removed life out of her before mating away with a TV set, a gaz cooker and a car.

The police which arrived at the scene too late met the lifeless body of Francine on the floor. Investigations have been opened to track down the perpetrators.