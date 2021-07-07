Cameroon: Houses destroyed in Loum following heavy rains

The population of Loum in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon have voiced discontent with the poor drainage system in the area which has caused them to experience enormous material damage due to floods.

The latest incident happened few days ago when following heavy rains, runoff broke through the gutters and flooded their houses, destroying property for some and homes for others.

The population took to the streets to protest against what they referred to as poor drainage system constructed by Council authorities.

“The water has destroyed people’s houses, my documents, birth certificates of children I am angry….They should direct the waters where it has to go to not to destroy our houses, this is the beginning of the rainy season…” One angry victim of the floods said.

“Floods have destroyed all the newly constructed gutters and the waters ended up in our homes, maggots are all over my house, the children’s books and documents destroyed and to say they are currently writing exams, the Mayor should please help us…” Another one added.

This situation prompted the Mayor of Loum, Pascal Zoua to descend to the site to evaluate the damage caused and look for a way out of that situation.

The administrative authority after touring the neighbourhood called on the population to calm down and promised compensation to victims.

“It is a regrettable situation, many people have lost their homes to this natural disaster. I have ordered for the identification of all inhabitants who incurred material losses so we can see how to look into their respective situations no matter the cause. I call on the affected inhabitants to calm down so we can find a solution to the problem.”