Cameroon: HRW calls for prosecution of separatist fighters for abuses against civilians

The international NGO therefore believes that all fighters of separatist groups who attack civilians should be prosecuted and sanctioned.

“The leaders of the separatist groups should immediately order their fighters to stop their abuses against civilians, and hand over fighters who have committed abuses for prosecution,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior researcher on central Africa at HRW.

“Armed separatist groups are abducting, terrorising and killing civilians in the Anglophone regions apparently without fear of accountability, either to their own leaders or to Cameroonian judicial authorities,” she said.

The rise of irredentist discourse in the North west and South west has led to armed conflict between separatist groups and law enforcement. Since 2016, security has been precarious in these two English-speaking regions of the country.