Cameroon: HRW pays tribute to Dr Chemuta Divine Banda

Human Right Watch Senior Central Africa Researcher for Cameroon, Ilaria Allegrozzi has praised the works of the late chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms of Cameroon, Dr Chemuta Divine Banda who passed on to glory Monday May 18.

Hours after the death was announced of Dr Chemuta Divine Banda, Chairman of Cameroon’s National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, messages of condolence poured in from in and out of the country.

One of them was from the Human Right Watch Senior Central Africa Researcher for Cameroon, Ilaria Allegrozzi who took to her Twitter account to celebrate the memory of the rights defender.

“The human rights community mourns the passing of one of its most respected figures, Chemuta Divine Banda…His family, colleagues, and those whose rights he stood for will deeply miss him.” Ilaria Allegrozzi wrote.

According to the Italian right defender, late Dr Chemuta Divine Banda played a great role in the investigation into the killing of civilians including children and women in Ngarbuh, North West region of Cameroon last February 2020 and called on Government to make findings public.

Late Dr Chemuta Divine Banda was a member of the commission of enquiry set up by the Head of State to investigate the Ngarbuh incident. Their findings revealed that the army had engaged in a military action that led to the death of civilians.