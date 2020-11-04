Cameroon: HRW urges Gov’t to ensure effective investigation into Kumba massacre

The Non-Governmental Organisation Human Rights Watch has urged Cameroonian authorities to ensure the promised investigation into the massacre of seven kids in Kumba is independent and effective.

The appeal is contained in the rights group’s report on the Kumba school massacre published Monday November 2.

Decrying the cruel nature of the attack, HRW says those responsible must be held to account.

For this to be made possible in all transparency, the organisation says the country could seek the technical support and forensics expertise from the United Nations and the African Union.

“In the event of such loss of life, ensuring an effective investigation is an essential element of the government’s human rights obligations, not only to provide justice for the victims but to deter future attacks and reinforce protection of the right to life and to education…Part of the report reads.

“An effective investigation should include at a minimum collecting and preserving forensic evidence from the crime scene and victims, taking statements from all relevant witnesses, and identifying any visual documentation such as photos and video footage of the attack and its aftermath…”

“Cameroon should approach the African Union and United Nations as necessary for technical support and expertise to ensure an effective investigation…” it further reads.

At least nine gunmen on motorbikes stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, Kumba in the Fiango neighborhood at about 11am Saturday October 24, broke into a second-floor classroom and opened fire on students.

In the course of the attack, seven children were killed and thirteen others injured.

Last Saturday October 31, a national day of mourning decreed by the Head of State was observed all over the national territory and in the country’s diplomatic missions abroad in memory of the departed kids.