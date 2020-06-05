› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: HRW urges military, separatists to end attacks on aid workers in Anglophone regions

Published on 05.06.2020 at 13h05 by journalduCameroun

Aid workers in Cameroon (c) copyright HRW 2020

Human Right Watch has frowned over renewed attacks on humanitarian aid workers by separatist fighters in the North West region of Cameroon Saturday June 5 and other attacks committed by Government forces which are a threat to humanitarian access.

In a release issued Thursday June 4, Ilaria Allegrozzi, HRW Senior Central Africa Researcher says separatist fighters kidnapped a humanitarian worker Saturday May 30 in the North West region, “accused him of being a spy, tied him up to a tree, and savagely beat him up before releasing him Sunday”.

Ilaria adds that on that same day, separatists equally abducted seven staff of the Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services, a faith-based non-profit in Bambui, North-West region and only released them two days later.

She indicates that these two attacks are just the recent in a long line of incidents in which aid workers have been victimised by both separatist and army men, thereby hindering humanitarian access.

“Separatists are not the only ones responsible for the attacks against aid workers and humanitarian operations… Government forces also bear responsibility. Aid workers have been victims of unlawful killings, abductions, harassment, extortion, and other abuses as supplies and property have been looted and destroyed…” The release reads.

“Government forces and all separatist armed groups should immediately end all attacks against humanitarians and other civilians, hold those who commit them to account, and allow unhindered humanitarian access.”

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top