On June 8, 2022, Huawei held the third Innovation and Intellectual Property event on its innovation practices. Every year, Huawei has committed to reinvesting more than 10% of its revenue in research and development.

In recent years, the company has invested more than 20 billion yuan, 1831,811,349,400 CFA francs, in basic research each year. In 2021, it increased its investment in research and development to CNY 142.7 billion, or 22.4% of its total revenue.

Its research and development expenditure and research and development expenditure ratio have reached their highest levels in the past ten years. In terms of research and development spending, Huawei ranked second in the EU Industrial Research and Development Investment Scoreboard for 2021. Over the past decade, Huawei’s total investment in research and development has exceeded 845 billion yuan, or about CFA 77394,029,512,150.

During the “Expanding the Innovation Landscape 2022″ forum, Huawei unveiled the “Top Ten Inventions” that it considers key inventions in its biennial awards. The competition is designed to recognise inventions that have the potential to create new product series, become important commercial features of existing products, or generate significant value for the company and industry.

This year’s award-winning inventions at the Forum range from a neural summing network that dramatically reduces power consumption and circuit area to an ‘optical iris’ that uniquely identifies optical fibres. It is also designed to make it easier for operators to manage their network resources, while reducing the time and costs associated with broadband deployment.

Intellectual property rights, the protection and sharing of which Huawei believes is essential to the technology ecosystem, are at the heart of the competition. According to SONG LIUPING, Huawei’s General Counsel, “We must protect intellectual property at all costs to protect innovation. “We are excited to license our patents and technologies to share our innovations with the world. This will help broaden the innovation landscape, move our industry forward and advance technology for all,” he said.

Alan FAN, head of Huawei’s IPR department, said the industry strongly recognises the value of Huawei’s patents, particularly in mainstream standards such as cellular technology, Wi-Fi and audio/video codecs. “In the past five years, more than two billion smartphones have been licensed for Huawei’s 4G/5G patents. For cars, about 8 million connected vehicles protected by Huawei patents are delivered to consumers every year,” he says.

By the end of 2021, Huawei held more than 110,000 active patents across more than 45,000 patent families. The company has more patents granted than any other Chinese company, has filed the most patent applications with the European Patent Office and ranked fifth in terms of new patents granted in the US. Finally, Huawei ranked first in the world in patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty for the fifth consecutive year.