› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Huge consignment of smuggled sugar impounded in Far North

Published on 24.06.2021 at 19h36 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Elements of the Customs Brigade in Magada in the Far North region of Cameroon have impounded close to 500 bags of sugar illegally transported to the country from neighboring Nigeria.

The sugar was impounded recently during a routine check which falls in line with an operation launched for many months now to fight against illicit trade dubbed HALCOMI.

The Commander of the HALCOMI III operation in the North region hinted that importing sugar warrants an authorization from the Ministry of Trade, and the driver of the close to 500 bags of sugar did not have one.

The sugar that was off for the Cameroonian market was seized in Magada, a locality at the entrance of Maroua.

The owner bought empty bags of flour from Cameroon later transferred the sugar into the bags before transporting it into the country.

The goods are now in the keeping of the Customs officials while waiting for authorities to decide on what to do with it.

Colonel Jude Mofor has warned unscrupulous businessmen to align to the rules or they will face the law

This seizure comes less than a month after the same officials impounded more than a hundred bags of sugar in Kousserie, in the Far North region.

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top