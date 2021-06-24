Cameroon: Huge consignment of smuggled sugar impounded in Far North

Elements of the Customs Brigade in Magada in the Far North region of Cameroon have impounded close to 500 bags of sugar illegally transported to the country from neighboring Nigeria.

The sugar was impounded recently during a routine check which falls in line with an operation launched for many months now to fight against illicit trade dubbed HALCOMI.

The Commander of the HALCOMI III operation in the North region hinted that importing sugar warrants an authorization from the Ministry of Trade, and the driver of the close to 500 bags of sugar did not have one.

The sugar that was off for the Cameroonian market was seized in Magada, a locality at the entrance of Maroua.

The owner bought empty bags of flour from Cameroon later transferred the sugar into the bags before transporting it into the country.

The goods are now in the keeping of the Customs officials while waiting for authorities to decide on what to do with it.

Colonel Jude Mofor has warned unscrupulous businessmen to align to the rules or they will face the law

This seizure comes less than a month after the same officials impounded more than a hundred bags of sugar in Kousserie, in the Far North region.