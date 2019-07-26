Cameroon: Huge quantities of contraband detergent seized in Yaounde

The National control Brigade at the Ministry of trade have seized huge quantities of contraband detergents identified in the name of MAX at the Mimboman neighbourhood in Yaounde.

The crack-down exercise that took place yesterday was led by Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

According to the man found on the spot who claimed to be a manufacturer, the detergent is a multipurpose one that has wide range of uses from hair and skin care to stomach ailments amongst others.

Thousands of sachets of the detergents were said to be produced daily from chemicals reported to be toxic for humans and their acquisition from the market illegal.

Speaking after the crack-down, Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana hammered the suspects will be severely punished for that.

Investigations have been opened to crack down the suspects while the illegal enterprise have been sealed.