Cameroon: Human Rights Commission Makes Available Toll-Free number

Cameroon today has a toll free number prescribed by HRC to report abuse or human rights violation. The number 1523 is now open and available to users of the Human Rights Commission of Cameroon.

A new channel has been opened to access the Cameroon Human Rights Commission CHRC. From now on, through 1523, the public has the possibility to submit a request, to be listened to, assisted or guided by the Commission. According to a press release dated July 26 and signed by the president of the structure James Mouangue Kobila, the Commission has opened this line to better fulfill its missions of promotion and protection of human rights as well as prevention of torture.

According to this document, “1523 is a free and secure, responsible and totally confidential communication line, in compliance with the ethical rules of anonymity and protection of information. The number is open to anyone who wishes to complain about a human rights violation or express concerns about the enjoyment of their rights, as well as for information purposes,” the statement said.

This initiative of the CHRC aims to “contribute to the development of a human rights culture, the consolidation of the rule of law and the fight against impunity in the field of human rights”, as provided for in the law on the creation, organisation and functioning of the CHRC.