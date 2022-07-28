Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Human Rights Commission Makes Available Toll-Free number

Published on 28.07.2022 at 16h05 by Nana Kamsukom

toll free
Toll free number

Cameroon today has a toll free number prescribed by HRC to report abuse or human rights violation. The number 1523 is now open and available to users of the Human Rights Commission of Cameroon.

 

A new channel has been opened to access the Cameroon Human Rights Commission CHRC. From now on, through 1523, the public has the possibility to submit a request, to be listened to, assisted or guided by the Commission. According to a press release dated July 26 and signed by the president of the structure James Mouangue Kobila, the Commission has opened this line to better fulfill its missions of promotion and protection of human rights as well as prevention of torture.

According to this document, “1523 is a free and secure, responsible and totally confidential communication line, in compliance with the ethical rules of anonymity and protection of information. The number is open to anyone who wishes to complain about a human rights violation or express concerns about the enjoyment of their rights, as well as for information purposes,” the statement said.

This initiative of the CHRC aims to “contribute to the development of a human rights culture, the consolidation of the rule of law and the fight against impunity in the field of human rights”, as provided for in the law on the creation, organisation and functioning of the CHRC.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 30.06.2022

Lake Baleng

Enclosed in the heart of the Baleng village in the West region, this lake, beyond its traditional value, is a real source of curiosity and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top