Cameroon: Human rights organisation condemns killing of baby in Muyuka

The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa has condemned the killing of a four-month old baby in Muyuka, South West egion of Cameroon.

Despite accusations and counter accusations from both the separatist and government camps, the CHRDA said whoever committed the acts violates the Geneva Convention on Civilian Protection.

Below is a full statement from the CHRDA;

On the 20th of May 2019, Neba Martha Mbuh, a baby of about four (4) months, was brutally murdered by unidentified gunmen in Makanga, a quarter in Muyuka Subdivision of the South West Region.

As analysed in a video circulating on social media, the mother of the baby is seen seated by the lifeless body on a couch, with the baby’s brain shattered by bullets.

Contradictory reports have emerged from the state and the non-state armed groups with each faction denying responsibility for the atrocity.

The Centre For Human Rights and Democracy in Africa condemns such barbarism and abuse/violation of human rights, whether by the state forces or the non-state armed groups, as it violates article 6 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Fourth 1949 Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.