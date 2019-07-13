Human Rights Watch has accused Ambazonia separatists of kidnapping politicians, students and the clergy in the North West and South West Region of Cameroon.

The recent kidnap and release of the Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi is one of the numerous atrocities committed by separatists in the Anglophone regions.

“The attack (on John Fru Ndi) was only the latest in a litany of abuses implicating armed separatists in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions,” Lewis Mudge, Central Africa Director of Human Rights Watch said while also citing the abduction of Bishop Cornelius Fontem Esua days before.

“Since 2017, armed separatists in the Anglophone North-West and South-West regions have kidnapped hundreds of people, including students and clergy, amid growing calls for the Anglophone regions to secede,” he said.