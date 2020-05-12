Cameroon: Human Rights Watch condemns killing of Mamfe Mayor

The International rights body, Human Rights Watch has condemned the assassination of Prisley Ojong Ashu, Mayor of the Mamfe Council in Manyu Division, South West region of Cameroon Sunday May 10 by alleged separatist fighters.

Hours after the brutal assassination of Mayor Prisley Ojong, Ilaria Allegrozzi, Human Rights Watch Senior Researcher for Cameroon took to her twitter account to condemn the act she described as cowardly.

According to the rights defender, the attack shows that even in the face of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that is friend to no one, Ambazonai fighters keep perpetrating violence in the English speaking regions of the country.

This situation, Illaria disclosed compromises health interventions and humanitarian operations in the regions.

35-year-old Mayor Prisley Ojong Ashu was reportedly fired a bullet on the head Sunday May 10 while on his way to his native Eshobi, a locality in the Manyu Division of the South West region of Cameroon by a group of suspected Ambazonia fighters.

The young Mayor is said to have succumbed to the gunshot on the spot.

Many have criticized this barbaric act, calling on Non State Armed Groups in the region to stop attacking vulnerable civilians.