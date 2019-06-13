Cameroon: Humanitarian aid to be dispatched to victims of restive NW, SW regions

Over 30 trucks of basic necessities will as from today be distributed to victims of the close to three years socio-political crisis of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, official reports say.

The ceremony to mark this distribution that falls in line with the emergency Humanitarian assistance plan is underway at the esplanade of the Yaounde city council, presided at by the Minister of territorial administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Reports say the items include matrasses, blankets, sanitary, medications and food items.

Minister Paul Atanga Nji last week inaugurated the Centres for the emergency Humanitarian assistance plan in the North West and South West regions and urged the coordinators to guarantee the aid gets to the target population.

In line with the humanitarian activity in the country, he warned International partners assisting Cameroon to carter for the victims of the socio-political unrest in the two Anglophone regions not to involve themselves in the interior matters of the State, and gave them modalities to help them better carry out their activities in Cameroon.