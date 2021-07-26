Cameroon: Hundreds flee Sagme, neighboring villages after deadly Boko Haram attack

Hundreds of civilians in the locality of Sagme and its environs in the Far North region of Cameroon have fled for their lives after about 100 Boko Haram elements stormed the locality last Saturday, attacked a control post and killed eight soldiers.

The information was disclosed by the Governor of the Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakari who speaking on State broadcaster called on them to return to their localities as more troops have been deployed to the region to protect people and their property.

He has equally called on the population to cooperate with Government forces to put an end to Boko Haram attacks in the region.

He as well asked traditional rulers, the clergy and community leaders to remobilize self-defense groups, especially along the border with Nigeria where the Islamist group originates.

Boko Haram terrorists have been fighting for 11 years to create an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria. The fighting has spread to Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin, with regular killings, kidnappings, burnings of mosques, churches, markets and schools, and attacks on military installations.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terrorists activities in Nigeria.