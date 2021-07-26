› Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Hundreds flee Sagme, neighboring villages after deadly Boko Haram attack

Published on 26.07.2021 at 14h47 by journal du Cameroun

(c)copyright VOA
Hundreds of civilians in the locality of Sagme and its environs in the Far North region of Cameroon have fled for their lives after about 100 Boko Haram elements stormed the locality last Saturday, attacked a control post and killed eight soldiers.

 

The information was disclosed by the Governor of the Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakari who speaking on State broadcaster called on them to return to their localities as more troops have been deployed to the region to protect people and their property.

He has equally called on the population to cooperate with Government forces to put an end to Boko Haram attacks in the region.

He as well asked traditional rulers, the clergy and community leaders to remobilize self-defense groups, especially along the border with Nigeria where the Islamist group originates.

Boko Haram terrorists have been fighting for 11 years to create an Islamic caliphate in northeast Nigeria. The fighting has spread to Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin, with regular killings, kidnappings, burnings of mosques, churches, markets and schools, and attacks on military installations.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terrorists activities in Nigeria.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top