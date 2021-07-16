Cameroon: Hundreds of millions lost as fire razes shops at Mvog-Mbi market in Yaounde

Traders at the Mvog-Mbi market in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde have been counting their losses following a fire outbreak early this Friday July 16 that reduced more than 200 shops built with temporary material and destroyed goods worth FCFA 500 million.

According to reports, the fire started very early this Friday when traders were yet to resume activities and as such spread across easily, consuming every bit of what was is the shops of the victims.

200 shops and counting, constructed with temporary material perished in the inferno. Those that went scot-free were reportedly looted by rascals immediately after the fire.

Inhabitants of the Mvog-Mbi neighbourhood equally had their own share of the regrettable incident as some reported that their lamps exploded due to the fire.

The damage caused has been evaluated at over FCFA 500 million, figure that could increase as the traders keep counting their losses.

The cause of this other inferno at the Mvog-Mbi market is still unknown for now but an investigation opened will help throw light on the sad incident.