Cameroon: Hysacam Renews Its 10 Billion FCFA Contract For Garbage Collection In Bafoussam

On June 1, 2022, we the mayor of the city of Bafoussam, Roger Tafam, renewed the contract with the company Hygiene and Health of Cameroon (Hysacam), the collection, transportation and treatment of household waste in the regional capital of the West.

The contract extends over a period of “5 years, for 10 billion CFA francs,” says the mayor of Bafoussam. In detail, as is the case in the contract between the State of Cameroon, the company Hysacam and the Decentralized Territorial Communities, on the 10 billion CFA francs contract, the Urban Community of Bafoussam will pay only 15%, while the 85% are charged to the State.

Moreover, although many urban communities pay their contributions regularly, the payment of the State’s share is very often delayed. This phenomenon leads to the accumulation of large arrears, a situation that has led to regular unrest among Hysacam employees in recent years. This was still the case in October 2021 and April 2022.

Hysacam employees demanded payment of their salaries, a situation that company officials always explain by the cash flow tensions resulting from the accumulation of unpaid bills by the Treasury.