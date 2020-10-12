Life › Education

Cameroon: IDPs in Yaounde receive school material worth FCFA 3.5M

Published on 12.10.2020 at 17h58 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The Survie Cameroon Survival Initiative, SCSI of prominent political leader Prof Maurice Kamto has distributed school material and other items of basic necessities to about a hundred families of internally displaced persons from the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The items included exercise books, school bags, pensils, pens and other school material and basic food necessities including rice, oil and soap.

The distribution ceremony presided at by Christian Penda Ekoka, Coordinator of the SCSI took place Sunday October 11 in a private school at the Etoug-Ebe neighbourhood in Yaounde.

Reports say a similar distribution ceremony took place at the Ngousso neighbourhood in Yaounde and in Douala, Littoral region.

The SCSI was created months back by Prof Maurice Kamto of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party to help the country fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than four hundred persons in Cameroon.

 

