Cameroon: IDPs receive humanitarian relief in Tombel

Interally displaced persons from Tombel in the South West region of Cameroon have received humanitarian support from the government to relaunch their lives.

The relief was handed down to them at the weekend by the team from the Ministry of Territorial Administration in the presence of the Divisional Office and the Mayor.

Items like matresses, rice, groundnut oil and other food stuff were handded to over 100 families as they were eencouraged to resume their normal lives after returning from the bushes.

The Mayor of Tombel, Rose Ngassa urged the IDPs to diligently use the relief items at their disposal and promised more will be handed to them with the support of partners in the days ahead to relaunch their lives.

On his part, the Divisional Officer, Leonard Nyam urged the returning population to feel at home in Tombel and told them defence and security forces are there for their protection.

Though the relief did not reah down to other parts of Tombel, Gilbert Tchuente of the Civil protection unit of the Ministry of Territorial Administration said government will in the days ahead provide more humanitarian relief to other parts of the sub division as he urged the local population to remain calm.