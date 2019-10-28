Cameroon: Illegal migrants caught crossing Sanaga waters sent back to homelands

Some 226 illegal migrants from different African countries intercepted by elements of the Operation Save and Rescue Programme of the Douala Naval Base while crossing the waters of the Sanaga without issued licence have been sent back to their respective countries.

According to reports, the illegal migrants from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Fasso, Benin amongst other countries took off from Nigeria en route to Gabon, in search for greener pastures.

Unfortunately for them, they were intercepted in an overloaded boat by elements of the Operation save and rescue programme of the Douala Naval Base while crossing the waters of the Sanaga in Douala, Cameroon, without any issued licence.

Reports say a team from the Ministry of Social affairs and some of the consulates of these countries concerned with the migrants in Douala accepted they be sent back to their different homelands.

The operation that goes in line with the Cameroonian law which states that her waters do not accommodate nor encourage clandestine migration is said to have taken effects yesterday Sunday October 27, 2019.