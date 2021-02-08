A community and social mobilization mechanism has been set up to promote Islamic solidarity in the three northern regions which will help improve access to health care by the populations and most especially reduce the maternal mortality rate.

To that effect, a cooperation agreement was signed between the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), relating to the setting up of the mechanism called Micro Takaful.

Indeed, with a maternal mortality ratio of 406 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018 (according to the EDSV 2018 report), Cameroon is one of the countries where many women die giving birth.

The Micro Takaful, a community and social mobilization mechanism to promote Islamic solidarity, will therefore improve access for the populations of the regions (Far North, North, Adamaoua, East) that are the most vulnerable and affected by the high maternal mortality to reproductive health services.

Presiding over the signing ceremony, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Ndjock said the project falls in line with efforts by the government to completely eradicate maternal mortality and ensure every woman has the right to give birth safely and in decent conditions.

As a financial facility of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in order to fight against maternal, neonatal and infant mortality in the country, this project aims to develop a mechanism to support the accessibility of poor pregnant women to affordable health services for women, safe prenatal care and childbirth; and reintegration of women repaired with obstetric fistula.

Through this sealed agreement between UNFPA and the ILO, the government, the Islamic development bank and the agencies of the United Nations System seize the opportunity to accelerate the achievement of the objectives assigned to maternal health and social protection of disadvantaged groups in the context of the new National Development Strategy (NDS).