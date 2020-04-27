Cameroon: I’m not implying I found cure for Coronavirus –Mgr Samuel Kleda

His Grace Samuel Kleda has indicated that for his herbal concoction to be considered a possible cure for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, some studies need to be carried out on those who recovered after taking the medicine.

He was speaking to reporters of Equinox Television Sunday in a bit to bring precisions on this herbal concoction against the Coronavirus.

The prelate with 30years of medicinal plant research experience hinted that though the COVID-19 patients to whom were administered the concoction responded positively and regained their health, he cannot affirm the medicine is a cure to the pandemic.

“…But, we need to be very careful, I am not implying I found a cure for the Coronavirus. Before affirming such, thorough studies need to be carried out and persons who took the medicine examined to be sure it kills the virus…” His Grace Samuel Kleda said.

He disclosed that notwithstanding, they will continue administering the treatment to patients who will present themselves at the Codas Caritas of the St Paul parish in Nylon, Douala in the Littoral region of Cameroon.