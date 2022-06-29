Cameroon : IMF Opposes State Subsidies on Fuel

A situation that angers the Fund in the sense that it sees a large part of Cameroon’s efforts directed towards financing what the population consumes. The IMF is giving the authorities until the end of the year to display the truth about prices in petrol stations if they do not want to see the validation of the various reviews of the current three-year programme frozen.

The International Monetary Fund mission team in Cameroon as part of the review agreements under the Extended Fund Facility and the Extended Fund Facility are in the country. They held talks with the authorities including the Prime Minister, the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, the Minister of the Economy and the Minister of Finance.