Cameroon Imports Toothpicks Worth 5 Billion F In 2020

The revelation was made by Jules Doret Ndongo, the Minister of Forests and Wildlife.

According to Jules Doret Ndongo, the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Minfof, in 2020, the government has spent the sum of CFAF 5 billion to import toothpicks made from bamboo wood, manufactured in China.

“The toothpick in 2020, it is still 5 billion CFA francs in terms of imports. We had to import 5 billion CFA francs worth. If we start manufacturing it, it is a saving that the state will make and can be deployed to other destinations,” he said during the television programme, Actualités Hebdo, broadcast on 17 April 2022, on the Crtv.

Is this a visible failure of the import-substitution policy that the government has been advocating for some time. In any case, the government intends to take advantage of the International Bamboo and Rattan Exhibition which opens today in Yaounde, to give a new impetus to the bamboo sector, which is used as a substrate for the manufacture of toothpicks, just like wood waste.

One of the objectives of the state is to structure, update, and get operators out of this informal sector by organising it. We have all the cooperation with Inbar (International Organisation for Bamboo and Rattan, editor’s note). This support in terms of training and the provision of materials is legion.

“We have the potential, we have bamboo that grows naturally, we have started to set up nurseries. If this sector has done good elsewhere, there is nothing to prevent us from benefiting from the advantages of this product in Cameroon, provided certain mechanisms and levers are put in place,” said the member of government.