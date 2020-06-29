› Health

Cameroon: Incubator launched to support artists in fight against COVID-19

Published on 29.06.2020

An incubator to help artists in various domains whose works have been affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 is set to go operational on Wednesday, July 1.

The initiative is from movie director Jean Pierre Bekolo who is providing this platform free of charge for one month to his fellow colleagues.

The incubator will be lodged in at the Zili Jungle Studios which served as base for the production of the movie “Our Wishes” which traces the all the dealings leading up to the Germano-Duala Treaty during the pre-colonial times.

In a communiqué, Jean Pierre Bekolo urged young artists who desire to benefit from the initiative to apply but stressed they place will be open to them for one moth where they can remain confined and carry out their works.

