Cameroon: Incubators Share Experiences To Boost Social Entrepreneurship

The findings of a two-year study on social entrepreneurship for sustainable development in sub Sahara Africa carried out by the Nkafu Policy Institute of the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation were presented in Yaounde last Friday, August 26.

The findings of the study carried out in Cameroon, Ghana and Burkina Faso show over 52 percent of social entrepreneurs in these countries do not have adequate access to funding to materialise their business projects while adequate training also remains a big hindrance.

“Most of the business support structures on the field do not have a good understanding of social entrepreneurship and SDGs. That’s why we want actors in the social entrepreneurial system to collaborate and share knowledge,” Dr Jean Cedric Kouam, researcher at the Nkafu Policy Institute said.

As a solution, the study recommends social entrepreneurs get themselves regularly updated, open up and search for more funding opportunities which are available.

Governments were urged to be more flexible and take more advantage of the services provided by business support structures and also define the framework and roadmap for developing and running different enterprises support structures.

On the other hand, funders were urged to reorient their fundings to respond to local realities of the projects they are funding as well as network with support structures.

Attending the syposium was the Canadian High Commission to Cameroon, Richard Bale whose country supported the study as they look for a positive impact.

“International Development Research Centre is funded by the government of Canada but it is an independent agency and its mandate is to development the research capacities of developing countries,” the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon explained.

“This project with the Nkafu Policy Institute to my mind, is one of the more interesting project that they have funded for the time that I have been here,” Richard Bale added.