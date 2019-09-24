Cameroon: India’s new High Commissioner presents credentials to President Biya

The First ever India’s High Commissioner to Cameroon, HE Shri Rakesh Malhotra has presented his letters of credence to the President of the Republic Paul Biya.

In a reported solemn and colourful ceremony that took place today at the Unity Palace, HE Shri Rakesh Malhotra presented his letters of credence to President Paul Biya in a bid to further strengthen diplomatic relations between Yaounde and New Delhi.

Shri Rakesh was appointed at this position last April 2019. Before his appointment, he was Consul General, Consulate General of India and Melbourne.

Before now, India’s high Commissioner to Cameroon was resident in Nigeria and had at its head Abhay Thakur. In an audience granted the later by the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute in April this year, Abhay Thakur assured Dion Ngute on the opening of a diplomatic mission shortly in Cameroon.

The presence of India’s diplomatic mission in Cameroon reports say will further deepen cooperation ties between Yaounde and New Delhi as well as faster Cameroon’s drive to economic emergence.