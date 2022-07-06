Cameroon: Indira FT KS Bloom Sings New Song Entitled “Il est là !”

It is with a touch of bling bling that the two music artists delivered their first featuring last June 5th. A sound composed by Salatiel.

In a song of 3m and 56 seconds, composed by Salatiel, Indira invites you to let God be in control, because for the young singer, he is always there. These words are the title (Il est là) of her new single released on June 5th. A song on which features the Ivorian rapper, KS Bloom.

Under a dancing rhythm of urban music, Indira explains that she has never seen God abandon anyone. A way for her to encourage young people to never give up, no matter the situation. A perspective which KS Bloom shares. Recently, while he was in Cameroon for a concert that did not go as planned, the singer had asked the Ivorian authorities to help him and his team so that he could return to Côte d’Ivoire. God not having forgotten him, things went rather well shortly after.

The music, which cannot leave their fans indifferent, shines with the beauty and relevance of its texts, which the duo covers wonderfully. We have, on the one hand, Indira Baboke whose beauty is captivating from the start of the tape and her presence throughout the clip is simply outstanding. Then on the other side, a KS Bloom, who brings as he masters a touch of Rap in a style of his own with breathtaking sequences.

As for the videogram, the Cameroonian-Ivorian duo decided to bet on opulence. Between luxury cars, accessories and sumptuous clothing, we are far from the state of evangelical simplicity described in the biblical texts. Even at the level of the theatricalization that depicts the raison d’être of the music and its lyrics, “they managed to put you down” or even “life is not easy” one wonders the need for consolation , when it is a cheerful and festive side that is highlighted at this level. We are far from a story built like that of “Reason With Me” by Rudeboy where the lyrics blend the video perfectly.