Cameroon: Indomitable lion Andre Onana tests positive for COVID-19

Published on 03.11.2020

Cameroonian international shot stopper, Andre Onana who plays club football with Ajax Amsterdam has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He is among 10 players of his club who tested positive for the virus and are consequently absent for Ajax’s Champions League game against Danish side FC MIDTYLLAND.

They have been kept in isolation for proper treatment.

Andre Onana is part of the indomitable lions called up by Coach Antonio Conceicao to face Mozambique ina double confrontation as part of the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations on November 12 and 16.

The list was published this Tuesday November 3.