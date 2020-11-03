Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Indomitable lion Andre Onana tests positive for COVID-19

Published on 03.11.2020 at 15h42 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroonian international shot stopper, Andre Onana who plays club football with Ajax Amsterdam has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He is among 10 players of his club who tested positive for the virus and are consequently absent for Ajax’s Champions League game against Danish side FC MIDTYLLAND.

They have been kept in isolation for proper treatment.

Andre Onana is part of the indomitable lions called up by Coach Antonio Conceicao to face Mozambique ina double confrontation as part of the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations on November 12 and 16.

The list was published this Tuesday November 3.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top