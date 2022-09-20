Cameroon : Indomitable Lionesses to Play in Jordan

The Cameroonian women’s team has been invited to take part in a mini friendly tournament in Jordan.

As a prelude to this competition which will be held from 5 to 11 October, the coach of the Lionesses has just announced a list of 20 players. Without surprise, Gabriel Zabo has composed his group with all the players present at the last African Cup of Nations.

Finally, with one exception: the metronome Geneviève Ngo Mbeleck gives up her place to Charlène Meyong who makes her return to the selection. The rest of the squad is made up of senior players such as Nchout Njoya Ajara, Aboudi Onguéné, Falonne Meffometou… and young players who shone at the CAN 2022 such as Colette Ndzana and Monique Ngock.