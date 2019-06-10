Cameroon: Indomitable Lionesses enter World Cup fray today

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon will play their first game today against Canada at the on going Women’s World Cup in France.

Cameroon will however play this evening’s encounter without striker Michaelaa Abam who sustained a muscle strain during their training camp in Spain.

https://twitter.com/montpellier_/status/1138009134874464256

This could prove to be a big blow for Cameroon given that Michaela Abam has been impressive in the build up to the competition, scoring five goals during warm up games.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya visited the players in camp yesterday to boost their spirits ahead of today’s match.

This evening’s game in Montpellier, will be the first official game ever played between the Indomitable Lionesses and Canada.