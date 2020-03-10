Cameroon: Indomitable Lionesses eye Olympic ticket in Lusaka

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are 90 minutes away from a ticket at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Lionesses take a 3-2 lead from the first leg to face the Copper bullets of Zambia today in the second leg.

The Indomitable Lionesses are confident they can build on their slim lead to seal a ticket despite Zambia presenting the threats up front.

Defender Estelle Laura Johnson expressed confidence Cameroon will qualify despite conceeding two goals at home. She said they have learnt from their mistakes at home and will look not to commit those errors at the back.

Star striket Nchout Ajara called for her team mates to remain calm and believe success will be theirs this afternoon in Lusaka.