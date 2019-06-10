Cameroon : Indomitable Lionesses slip to Canada in World Cup group opener

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon lost one nil to Canada in their opening group game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup played on Monday night in Montpellier, France.

A Kadeisha Buchanan goal just before the stroke of half time gave the Canadians all three points as the Lioneses need to dust themselves up fast fortheir next group game.

Cameroon lined up in an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation which signalled their intent to soak up pressure from the Canadians and look to hit on the counter.

However, they rarely threatened ass they were pinned back into their own half by the Canadians who control the ball for larger spells of the half but failed to test Annette Ngo Ndom in goal.

They Canadians however got the breakthrough on the stroke of half time when the Cameroon defence went to sleep from a corner as Kadeisha Buchanan race through to connect with the ball and slot it past Ngo Ndom.

Cameroon showed some promise in the second half but never really threatened their opponent who kept the game within their grasps to claim all three points.