After a bitter 2-2 draw last Wednesday, the Cameroon women’s team regained confidence this Saturday by beating Senegal (1-0) in Douala, on the occasion of their second friendly confrontation. Kévine Ossol scored the only goal of the game.

The strongest? The Indomitable Lionesses. Three days after their unexpected draw against Senegal (2-2), it is a conquering Cameroon women’s team that won against the Lionesses of Teranga (1-0) this Saturday, in a friendly return match.

Gabriel Zabo, who expected a reaction of his troops to regain confidence in the arena of the Reunification Stadium of Douala, was heard. Full of desire and resolutely forward, the Lionesses of Cameroon have somewhat erased the unpleasant impression left in the first game on Wednesday.