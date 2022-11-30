Cameroon-Indomitable Lions : André Onana Discloses His Version 

The Indomitable Lions goalkeeper left the national team on Tuesday, November 29. He indicates that he has not found receptivity with his interlocutors.

“The values ​​that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family me since my childhood,” André Onana said in a letter written after he left the den.

We know that since Sunday, November 27, 2022, the technical management of the national team has decided to put André Onana aside for disciplinary issues. A sanction that the leaders of FECAFOOT have beared, reiterating their “unwavering support” to Rigobert Song.

The latter, told media yesterday that he is the one who decided to put André Onana aside, but that he can reconsider his decision, all depending on André Onana.

However, the Inter Milan goalkeeper says that even though he was not allowed to play against Serbia, he did everything to try to solve the problem at his level, “but, there has been no will on the other side,” informs André Onana.

He also details that the current conflict between him and his hierarchy is an ambiguous situation and that he has always behaved appropriately to lead the team to success.

André Onana having left the national team, it is once again Devis Epassy who will play in the Cameroonian goals next Friday against Brazil.