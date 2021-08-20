Sport › Football

Cameroon: Indomitable Lions coach set for contract extension

Published on 20.08.2021 at 16h29 by JournalduCameroun

Toni Conceçaio’s stay at the helm of the Indomitable Lions is set to be extended, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has announced.

With just two months left on his two-year contract, the Portuguese is certain to lead the team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations after being given assurances by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

Speaking on national television last week, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Komi said the Head of State had instructed the contract of the head coach be extended given his good performances so far with the team.

“President Paul Biya has requested the extension of Toni Conceçaio’s contract. We have confidence in him. He has lost just one of his last ten matches,” the Minister of Sports and Physical Education said.

Before the contract is extended, Toni Conceçaio will have to prove next month that he deserves the extension starting with the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

He will equally be looking up to drawing a scouting plan for Cameroon’s Group A opponents at the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde and will play the opening match of the competition on January 9 against the Stallions.

