Cameroon-Indomitable Lions: Darlin Yongwa Summoned Despite Few Appearance With His Club

The player of Lorient in France is one of the 26 players selected by the technical staff for Cameroon upcoming friendly encounters.

This is one of the discoveries of coach Rigobert Song. He is called Darlin Yongwa and plays at the left side of FC Lorient in France. The player has just been included in the list of 26 players summoned by the Indomitable Lions coach manager for their next two friendly matches against Uzbekistan and South Korea on September 23 and 26.

At 22, Darlin Yongwa will try to convince the technical management of the national football selection. An effort that he will have to make when we know that in this position, plays other players like Nouhou Tollo or Oyongo Bitolo (without a club currently).

This upcoming adventure for young Darlin has a lot at stake for a player who lacks playing time. Since the start of the season, he has so far played 38 minutes with FC Lorient. With the loss, he, therefore, has the opportunity to show his full potential to convince his club. The player trained at the Ecole des brasseries du Cameroun before Lorient played with the Chamois Niortais club, a Ligue 2 club.