Cameroon: Indomitable lions en route to Douala after Maputo incident

The indomitable lions are on their way to Cameroon after they were blocked in Maputo, Mozambique over refueling of plane following their 2-0 victory over the mambas of Mozambique in a return leg AFCON 2022 qualifying match yesterday Monday November 16.

According to reports from CRTV’s Njie Enow Ebai, the lions arrived at the Maputo International Airport sometime after their 2-0 win over Mozambique to board their flight back to Douala.

The Camair-co plane that was supposed to bring back the lions to Cameroon had fueling issues and the Mozambican company in charge refused to take cash to refuel the plane.

The journalist says It insisted on a wiring, which was done via credit card and said the plane will only take off after confirmation of payment which could only be possible this Tuesday around midday.

The indomitable lions’ delegation was thus compelled to sleep for one more night in Mozambique before the situation was brought under control after negotiations with FECAFOOT.

The lions finally took off for the Douala International Airport around midday this Tuesday via Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Mozambican expedition is said to have been a tough one for the indomitable lions ever since their plane landed in Maputo, Sunday November 15.

According to reports, the team was delayed at the Maputo airport for more than two hours upon arrival for COVID-19 tests to be conducted on them.

Few hours to the encounter against Mozambique, results of the tests were given out by Mozambican health officials which declared positive some key midfielders including Frank Zambo Anguissa, Arnaud Djoum and Samuel Oum Gouet.

Despite their absence, the indomitable lions defeated the Mozambican selection 2-0 after thrashing them 4-1 during the first leg in Cameroon.